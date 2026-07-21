– Today the State Board of Finance voted unanimously to approve reimbursement for the April and May collections to Indiana’s counties, cities and towns related to Governor Mike Braun’s temporary Gas Tax Holiday and the goal to make local units whole. The Indiana State Comptroller’s Office will begin issuing payments to local government partners today so that the full roadway‑funding revenue they would have otherwise collected during those months is restored. Distributions for the remaining months affected will occur pending future State Board of Finance approval. All reimbursements are expected to be completed by Nov. 1.

A total of $121,159,722 for the suspension period between April 8 and May 31 will be reimbursed to the Motor Vehicle Highway Fund (MVH), the Local Road and Street Fund (LRS), and the Local Road and Bridge Matching Fund. Of this amount, local units of government will receive $37,834,329.55. The distribution amount broken out for each local unit can be found here.

“We want our local partners to know that the State Comptroller’s Office stands at their service, and their distributions have been moved to the front of the line,” said Comptroller Elise Nieshalla. “Local governments depend on these dollars to maintain essential, budgeted operations and the reimbursements will be received in their bank accounts within 2 to 3 days.”

“Today’s unanimous approval reflects the Board’s shared priority of keeping local governments whole,” said State Budget Director Chad Ranney. “Our team worked closely with the Department of Revenue to determine the statewide impact, and we appreciate the Comptroller’s readiness to distribute these funds as soon as possible.”

Understanding the Revenue Impact & Distribution Process

Indiana’s local governments receive roadway funding each month through two primary statutory accounts: the MVH account and the LRS account. These distributions rely heavily on fuel-related tax collections remitted each month to the Department of Revenue.

Two taxes make up this roadway revenue: