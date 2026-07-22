STARKE AND MARSHALL COUNTIES, Ind. – Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Rieth-Riley Construction Co Inc will change the traffic configuration on U.S. 30 between U.S. 35 and Union Rd as early as the evening of Wednesday, July 22. Construction operations are wrapping up on the eastbound lanes, which are currently closed for paving. Crews are working on guardrails, shoulder corrugations, and temporary striping. Once complete, changes will be made to facilitate traffic switching to one lane in each direction on the eastbound side of U.S. 30. Due to the setup of two-way traffic on the same side of the roadway, motorists are reminded to exercise caution and follow all traffic directions, especially the speed limit, carefully through this work zone. No left turns from U.S. 30 are permitted, and drivers crossing or turning onto U.S. 30 should exercise caution. When the westbound lanes are closed, traffic approaching U.S. 30 on intersecting roads from the north going southbound should stop in the median to check for traffic before completing their movement. This project includes full and partial depth patching, milling and resurfacing, pipe work, and pavement markings. Construction is ongoing through the end of November. The U.S. 35 ramp to U.S. 30 westbound will close for three weeks near the end of this phase of work due to the location where work is occurring. INDOT encourages drivers to allow extra time when traveling through this area and follow traffic directions carefully. Motorists should slow down, exercise caution and drive distraction-free through all work zones.