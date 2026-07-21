On July 18th at approximately 5:44 P.M., the LaPorte County E-911 Regional Dispatch Center received a 911 call regarding a person that was stabbed inside a residence in the 900 block of Ohio Street. Officers from Uniform Patrol Shift 2 and the Evidence Response Unit responded to the scene where they located a 19-year-old male suffering from a puncture wound to the back. LaPorte County EMS transported the victim to Franciscan Health Hospital in Michigan City with a life-threatening injury.

A 13-year-old juvenile male was located inside the residence and detained by officers. Detectives from the Investigative Division responded to the scene and assisted officers with this investigation. Investigators executed a search warrant at the residence and collected multiple items of evidence. The juvenile was eventually arrested for the following offenses:

1. Aggravated Battery (Level 3 Felony) 2. Battery-Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury (Level 5 Felony) 3. Battery-With a Deadly Weapon (Level 5 Felony)

The juvenile was transported to the LaPorte County Juvenile Services Center. A preliminary investigation revealed the stabbing occurred following an argument between the victim and suspect. This was an isolated incident and there is no threat to public safety.

The Michigan City Police Department is asking anyone who has additional information, may have witnessed this incident, or has video surveillance / cell phone video of this incident to contact lead investigator Corporal Kay Pliske at (219) 873-4810 or via email at kpliske@emichigancity.com. Other responding agencies who assisted with this investigation include the Michigan City Fire Department and LaPorte County EMS.

www.michianacrimestoppers.com We would also like to remind the public that you can contact us via Facebook Messenger. Tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling (800) 342-STOP, by completing an online submission form at, or by calling the WeTip Hotline for General Crime (800) 78-CRIME and possibly receive a reward upon an arrest and conviction. All WeTip call information is sent directly to the LaPorte County Prosecutor’s Office. You can always request to remain anonymous!