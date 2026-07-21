BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... * WHAT...High wave action, strong currents, and life-threatening swimming conditions expected. Piers will be heavily swamped by waves. * WHERE...Northern La Porte county. * WHEN...From this evening through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Do not venture out on piers.