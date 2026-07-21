BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH
THURSDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...High wave action, strong currents, and life-threatening
  swimming conditions expected. Piers will be heavily swamped by
  waves.

* WHERE...Northern La Porte county.

* WHEN...From this evening through Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS...Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water
  and high waves can sweep people off piers.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.
Do not venture out on piers.
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Today A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.
 
Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 64.
 
Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.
 
Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 60.
 
Thursday Sunny, with a high near 79.
 
Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 63.
 
Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.