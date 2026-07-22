Last night at 11:10 PM, Deputies Marvin McCoy and Jon Sikorski responded to CR 100 North and Otis Road regarding a crash involving a farm tractor.

The investigation determined that Daniel J. KRUPA (38), of Westville, had been operating a 1975 John Deere 4430 tractor while pulling a 2017 New Holland implement. The implement had sustained significant damage, including missing a wheel and a broken PTO shaft. A witness reported observing the tractor crash into several mailboxes in the area.

During the investigation, KRUPA exhibited signs of impairment. A series of standardized field sobriety tests were administered, after which KRUPA was taken into custody. He was later transported to the La Porte County Jail (LCJ).

KRUPA was arrested for the following offenses:

• OWI – Endangerment, Class A Misdemeanor • OWI, Class C Misdemeanor.

KRUPA remains housed in the LCJ and is being held on a $900 cash bond through Superior Court III.

Assisting: Westville Police Department