Matching grants will help six local nonprofits raise $1 million for transformational projects

VALPARAISO, IND. — The Porter County Community Foundation (PCCF) has selected six local nonprofit organizations to participate in Energize Porter County (Energize PC). This dollar-for-dollar matching opportunity will provide momentum to the participating organizations as they embark on transformational projects.

PCCF has committed $1 million to Energize PC. Eligible gifts will unlock matching funds up to each organization’s goal, helping leverage local support to complete significant capital projects.

The projects were selected through a competitive application process based on impact and fundraising potential. Together, they will expand access to the arts, recreation, family services, healthcare, disability support, and conservation resources throughout Porter County and Northwest Indiana.

Community members can maximize their impact by supporting one or more of the following:

Art Barn School of Art – Opening Doors to Art Accessibility – $200,000 goal

This project supports critical renovation of Art Barn’s main structure, addressing longstanding barriers to accessibility, safety, and program capacity. Art Barn is a nonprofit visual arts organization serving Northwest Indiana from a 69-acre campus in Porter County.

Chesterton Parks Foundation – Dogwoof Park – $100,000 goal

Funding will support the development and construction of a dedicated community dog park within Dogwood Park. The Chesterton Parks Foundation works to support, enhance, and advocate for the development, maintenance, and improvement of Chesterton parks and trails.

Family House – Relocation – $100,000 goal

To better serve clients and meet the needs of the community, Family House is relocating. The organization provides a safe, comfortable environment for supervised visitation and custody exchanges. Child-centered services allow children access to their families, while promoting safety and appropriate interactions.

Opportunity Enterprises (OE) – Inclusive Healthcare – $200,000 goal

OE is building a disability-inclusive health clinic that will be open to the community and offer medical and dental services through HealthLinc. OE will also provide physical and occupational therapy in the renovated building. The organization works to create inclusive and equitable opportunities for people of all abilities.

Reins of Life – Accessible Classroom and Carriage House – $200,000 goal

This project will expand the services of Reins of Life in Northwest Indiana by constructing an accessible classroom with adjacent therapy rooms and a sensory gym, as well as a dedicated equipment building. The organization improves the quality of life for children and adults with disabilities through equine-assisted therapy.

Shirley Heinze Land Trust (SHLT) – Regional Conservation Center – $200,000 goal

SHLT will create a Regional Conservation Center developing its headquarters and community hub for conservation, education, and engagement. SHLT preserves and restores natural lands and waters in northwestern Indiana and engages people in nature and conservation.

“PCCF is committed to supporting organizations that are addressing important needs in our community,” said Bill Higbie, PCCF President and CEO. “Energize PC is an opportunity to inspire generosity and advance impactful and innovative projects.”

Individuals interested in supporting these efforts can learn more or donate at pccf.gives/energizepc through December 31, 2027. Gifts must be made directly to PCCF during the campaign period to be eligible for matching.

The Porter County Community Foundation collaborates with community members to support their favorite causes by creating and managing permanent endowment funds that make it possible for generosity to last forever. Since 1996, PCCF has awarded over $55 million in grants and scholarships to organizations and students in our community. To learn more about how you can make a lasting difference for your favorite causes, contact PCCF at 219-465-0294 or visit the Foundation online at PCCF.gives.

Photo Caption: Representatives from the organizations and PCCF recently gathered to kick-off the Energize PC initiative.