The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration (FSSA) has launched a new public facing 988 Indiana crisis dashboard that provides greater visibility into the state’s crisis system performance and service delivery. The dashboard features key metrics including call volume, response times and other indicators used to monitor the effectiveness of Indiana’s crisis response system while supporting data driven decision making and accountability.

Since the transition to the three-digit 988 number in July 2022, Indiana has continued building a comprehensive behavioral health crisis response system focused on ensuring Hoosiers can quickly access support, resources and treatment when they need it most.

Dr. Gloria Sachdev, Secretary of Health and Family Services:

“Indiana continues making meaningful investments that improve the quality, accessibility and accountability of behavioral health services for Hoosiers. These enhancements strengthen our ability to respond to individuals in need, connect them to appropriate care and build a more transparent and effective crisis response system.”

Sarah Sailors, Director of Division of Mental Health and Addiction:

“Over the past four years, 988 has transformed how individuals access crisis services. Indiana continues to strengthen its behavioral health crisis system to ensure Hoosiers can access timely, compassionate support whenever and wherever they need it.”

Someone to Contact

Individuals who call, text or chat 988 Indiana are routed to a trained crisis specialist prepared to assist anyone experiencing any form of emotional distress, suicidal thoughts or other mental health or substance use crises.

To support continued high-quality service, FSSA recently awarded contracts to three Indiana based 988 contact centers. Indiana remains a national leader, ranking among the top 10 states for in-state 988 answer rates since January 2025. These 988 Indiana contact center contracts expand in-state chat and text services from one location to three, increasing capacity and strengthening local response for Hoosiers.

Key data from July 2025 through May 2026:

128,248 calls from Hoosiers were offered to 988 Indiana contact centers.

Indiana maintained a 97% in-state answer rate.

Someone to Respond

When needed, individuals contacting 988 can receive assistance from a team of trained behavioral health professionals who provide on-site support and connection to appropriate services in their community. Mobile Crisis Teams always include a certified peer support professional, someone with lived experience who is trained to provide support during a behavioral health crisis, and another behavioral health professional.

As of January 2026, mobile crisis coverage is available statewide.

Key data from July 2025 through May 2026:

12,549 total mobile crisis dispatches occurred statewide, with 10,413 unique individuals served.

A Safe Place for Help

In some cases, individuals may need additional services and may be referred to a local safe place for short-term support aimed at stabilization and preparing for a return to their community.

Key data from July 2025 through May 2026:

20,556 visits were made to Crisis Receiving and Stabilization Services (CRSS) units, with 13,615 unique individuals served.

About the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline:

If you or someone you know is currently experiencing any form of emotional distress, thoughts of suicide, a mental health or substance use crisis, please call or text 9-8-8, or chat at 988Indiana.org, to reach Suicide & Crisis Lifeline and speak with a trained crisis specialist 24/7.

988 Indiana promotional toolkit available at 988indiana.org.