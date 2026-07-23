The next Recycling & Waste Reduction District of Porter County Household Hazardous Waste collection event is Aug. 8 in Portage and the Town of Chesterton shared the following information on their Facebook page:

“The Recycling & Waste Reduction District of Porter County (RWRD) will host its next Household Hazardous Waste collection event, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, at Neighbors’ Educational Opportunities, 5201 U.S. 6, Portage.

Please enter at Wilshire Drive.

NOTE: SECURE SHRED DOCUMENT DISPOSAL be on hand at this event. Porter County residents are encouraged to drop off old documents—including invoices, tax forms, bank papers, pages containing sensitive information, and plastic credit card—to be securely shredded.

ALSO NOTE: RWRD is NOT ACCEPTING latex paints this year, except for a special latex paint recycling event on Saturday, Oct. 17.

On the other hand, spray paints, paint thinners, paint strippers, and stains WILL BE ACCEPTED.

This FREE collection event enables Porter County residents to properly dispose of common hazardous wastes which pose significant risks to ecosystems and wildlife if not handled correctly.

Residents are encouraged to dispose of products containing corrosive, toxic, ignitable, or reactive substances. Common household hazardous waste items include anti-freeze, motor oil, batteries (household and automotive), fluorescent bulbs, deck stains, pool chemicals, pesticides, and household smoke detectors.

Folks may also drop off medical sharps, including diabetic needles, blood lancets, insulin pens, epi-pens, syringes, expired over-the-counter medicines, and non-narcotic prescriptions.

JUST A REMINDER: Household Hazardous Waste collection events are open to Porter County households only, not businesses.

For more information contact the Recycling and Waste Reduction District of Porter County at 219-465-3694 or info@portercountyrecycling.org”

The Town of Chesterton also shared accepted and not accepted items:

ACCEPTED HHW ITEMS *Aerosol cans. *Alcohol-based lotions. *Ammonia-based cleaners. *Ammunition. *Antifreeze. *Asbestos. *Auto body filler. *Auto paint. *Bathroom cleaners. *Batteries (household and automotive.) *Car wax with solvent. *Cooking oil. *Corrosives. *Diesel. *Disinfectants. *Drain cleaners. *Driveway sealant. *Dry-cleaning solvents. *Expired medications in original containers (controlled substances not accepted). *Fire extinguishers. *Flares. *Floor care products. *Fluorescent tubes (taped together). *Fuel-oil based. *Fungicides. *Gasoline. *Gun-cleaning solvents. *Herbicides. *Insecticides. *Kerosene. *Lighter fluid. *Medical sharps and needles (place in hard plastic bottles). *Mercury-containing projects (CFLs, thermometers, thermostats, etc.). *Metal polish. *Moth balls. *Nail polish. *Nail polish remover. *Oil. *Oven cleaners. *Oil-based paint ONLY (NO latex paint accepted in 2026). *Paint brush cleaner with solvent or TSP. *Paint stripper. *Paint thinner. *Pesticides. *Photographic chemicals. *Poisons. *Primer. *Rodenticide. *Rust remover. *Septic tank degreasers. *Small helium tanks. *Small propane cylinders. *Smoke detectors. *Swimming pool chemicals. *Thinners and solvents. *Toilet bowl cleaners. *Vaping supplies.

HHW ITEMS NOT ACCPETED