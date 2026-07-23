La PORTE, IN – The LakeFest planning committee has today released important information that festivalgoers will want to know before they go, according to Park Superintendent Mark Schreiber.

This Friday, July 24, through Sunday, July 26, a wide array of activities will be held at La Porte’s Pine, Stone and Clear lakes. Featured events will include a free concert performed by multi-platinum recording artist Uncle Kracker, a special Friday Night Live with fireworks at Fox Park, a Family Beach Bash at Stone Lake, kids activities, an artisan market, physical activities and more. With events spread throughout the city, Schreiber said residents should take note of nearby parking.

“LakeFest has grown into one of our community’s most cherished summer traditions, and we’re excited to welcome residents and visitors for another incredible weekend,” Schreiber said. “With activities taking place across all three lakes, we encourage everyone to plan ahead, arrive early for our larger events and take advantage of the parking options we’ve made available. A little planning will help ensure everyone has a safe and enjoyable LakeFest experience.”

Parking for LakeFest attendees will be available at the following locations:

Friday through Sunday at Fox Park : Parking will be allowed in all the lots surrounding the Dennis F. Smith Amphitheater and Ron Reed Field. Opening at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, the south lot off McClung Road will be available for Premier Parking Pass holders only. Also on Saturday evening, parking will be allowed at Scharf Field and auxiliary lots off Truesdell across from The Banks and off Clear Lake Boulevard across from Dunes Event Center.

: Parking will be allowed in all the lots surrounding the Dennis F. Smith Amphitheater and Ron Reed Field. Opening at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, the south lot off McClung Road will be available for Premier Parking Pass holders only. Also on Saturday evening, parking will be allowed at Scharf Field and auxiliary lots off Truesdell across from The Banks and off Clear Lake Boulevard across from Dunes Event Center. Saturday through Sunday at Soldiers Memorial Park : Parking will be allowed in the Stone Lake Beach House lot, the Cummings Lodge lot, and along Grangemouth Road from the beach house to Lakeshore Drive on the east side of the road. Overflow parking will be allowed along Veterans Parkway and at the Park Office.

: Parking will be allowed in the Stone Lake Beach House lot, the Cummings Lodge lot, and along Grangemouth Road from the beach house to Lakeshore Drive on the east side of the road. Overflow parking will be allowed along Veterans Parkway and at the Park Office. Additional parking: The Steam Through History on Pine Lake excursions launch from Unity Park Friday through Sunday, with overflow parking available at the Health Foundation of La Porte Conference & Learning Center on East Shore Parkway.

Schreiber also noted the following road/trail closures for events:

The southwestern portion of the Clear Lake Trail (formerly Hoelocker Drive) will be closed to pedestrians from 11 a.m.- 11 p.m. on Friday for fireworks staging.

Truesdell Avenue will be closed from 8:25-9:10 p.m. on Friday for the safety of the fireworks spectators.

Truesdell Avenue, from Clear Lake Boulevard to McClung Road, will be closed to through traffic from 6:30 a.m. until approximately 10 a.m. on Saturday for the Bolt for the Hear/Play For Jake 5K Run/Walk.

Schreiber also noted that festival attendees should plan to bring credit/debit cards with them. He said that while some food and craft vendors may accept cash, all LakeFest-run bars, merchandise tables and event registrations will be cashless.

To learn more or view the full schedule of events, visit laportelakefest.com.