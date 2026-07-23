Licenses are now on sale for fall turkey, deer, bobcat, and trapping seasons. These licenses can be purchased at GoOutdoorsIN.com, by mail, or through in-person retailers listed at on.IN.gov/HuntFishLicenseRetailers.

An additional way to purchase a license is DNR’s new smartphone app, GoOutdoorsIN. The app is free and available for download for Android and iOS. Hunters and anglers can use the app to view their licenses, buy a new license, and check in their harvest from their smartphones.