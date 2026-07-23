Unfortunately, during routine cleaning this afternoon, our staff discovered that all of the sinks in the restrooms near the Washington Park Zoo were vandalized.

To ensure everyone’s safety, these restrooms have been temporarily closed while repairs are made. Our team is working to have them repaired and reopened in time for this weekend.

Alternative public restrooms are available at: • The main restrooms west of the Main Parking Lot • The concession stand at North Pointe Pavilion • The Splash Park

We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience as we work to restore the facilities.