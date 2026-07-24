The ProPEL State Road 2 Study Team will host community office hours during the Hometown Days Festival in New Carlisle on Friday, July 24.

The ProPEL S.R. 2 Study Team is seeking input from residents, business owners, and local stakeholders to identify current transportation needs and develop a long-term vision for the corridor.

Friday, July 24

Memorial Park

302 W. Michigan St., New Carlisle, IN 46552

4 to 7 p.m. ET / 3 to 6 p.m. CT

Community office hours play a critical role in the study, allowing the public to ask questions, share feedback, and speak one-on-one with members of the study team.

Community members are also encouraged to submit questions and comments online anytime through the study website at ProPELSR2.com/contact.

Additional community office hours are scheduled throughout the study area each month to provide ongoing opportunities for community members to stay informed and share input as the study progresses. Find future office hours at ProPELSR2.com/events.

About ProPEL S.R. 2

The 13-mile ProPEL S.R. 2 study area extends from U.S. 20 in La Porte County to U.S. 20/31 in St. Joseph County in northern Indiana. The Study Team is working to understand corridor needs, identify opportunities for safety and mobility improvements, and help determine a set of recommendations for transportation improvements for the corridor.

A PEL study is a collaborative effort that occurs before specific projects are identified and allows the public to engage early in the transportation planning process. A PEL study allows INDOT to better understand community needs and to develop solutions that meet those needs.