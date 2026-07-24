The Indiana Health Coverage Programs (IHCP) has received approval from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) to implement a statewide provider certification and enrollment moratorium on home- and community-based services (HCBS) 1915(c) waiver providers. This will encompass services falling under the Indiana PathWays for Aging (PathWays), Health and Wellness (H&W), Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI), Community Integration and Habilitation (CIH) and Family Supports (FS) waivers.

The effective date for the moratorium is Aug. 1, 2026. This moratorium will be in place for an initial period of six months. The IHCP may continue to extend the moratorium in six-month increments.

The following 1915 (c) waiver services are subject to the moratorium:

Adult Family Care

Attendant Care

Behavior Management

Behavior Program and Counseling

Caregiver Coaching

Day Habilitation

Extended Services

Facility-Based Support

Family and Caregiver Training

Home and Community Assistance

Home-Delivered Meals

Music Therapy

Participant Assistance and Care

Personal Emergency Response System

Recreational Therapy

Rent and Food for Unrelated Live-In Caregiver

Residential-Based Habilitation

Residential Habilitation and Support – Daily and Hourly

Respite

Respite Care Services

Structured Family Caregiving

Transportation

Wellness Coordination

Workplace Assistance

Under Code of Federal Regulations 42 CFR 455.470, a state Medicaid agency can impose a temporary moratorium on the enrollment of new providers that the agency identifies as having a significant risk for fraud, waste or abuse, and that the Secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has identified as being at high risk for fraud, waste or abuse.

Applications for waiver certification for H&W, PathWays and TBI waivers currently under review in the Office of Medicaid Policy and Planning (OMPP) HCBS Certification Portal will be processed. Any applications currently awaiting review or new applications will be expired. Expired applicants may reapply after the moratorium has been lifted.

Certification applications for CIH and FS waivers currently under review will be expired, and providers will be allowed to reapply after the moratorium has been lifted. Applications that are in provisional approval status will be held until the moratorium period ends.

All screening requirements for IHCP enrollment must be completed prior to Aug. 1, 2026, to be enrolled during the moratorium period. Any open enrollment applications that have not completed screening requirements prior to Aug. 1, 2026, will be denied and applicants may reapply after the moratorium has been lifted.

The moratorium will prevent certification and enrollment for certain waiver services as well as changes of ownership, adding counties and adding services subject to the moratorium for existing HCBS agencies.

The moratorium will not apply to the following services:

Adult Day Services

Assisted Living

Case/Care Management

Benefits Counseling

Career Exploration and Planning

Community Transition

Home Modification and Assessment

Integrated Health Care Coordination

Nutritional Supplements

Occupational Therapy

Pest Control

Physical Therapy

Prevocational Services

Psychological Therapy

Remote Supports

Specialized Medical Equipment and Supplies

Speech/Language Therapy

Structured Day Program

Supported Employment

Vehicle Modifications

The IHCP will consider limited exceptions to the moratorium to ensure sufficient member access to waiver services to areas in need. Provider agencies seeking an exception to the moratorium must meet all provider qualification requirements for service provision. Providers are required to submit a narrative explaining how the provider’s exception request can address an access concern.

Providers and applicants may submit their request for an exception by emailing OMPPProviderRelations@fssa.in.gov.