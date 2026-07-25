SOUTH BEND – On July 7, 2026, Kayden Bell, 20 years old, of Wabash, Indiana, was sentenced by United States District Court Judge Cristal C. Brisco after pleading guilty to making an interstate communication with a threat to injure, announced United States Attorney Adam L. Mildred.

Bell was sentenced to 10 months in prison followed by 2 years of supervised release.

“The Defendant’s threats to people of Jewish heritage and law enforcement were illegal and stood in direct opposition to our community’s core values. He sought to intimidate them, and his words have earned him a trip to prison and two years of supervised release when he is finished. Thanks to the combined efforts of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Wabash Police Department, and the Wabash County Prosecutor’s Office led by William C. Hartley, AUSA Lydia T. Lucius was able to bring the case in federal court,” said U.S. Attorney Adam L. Mildred.

“Threats intended to intimidate individuals because of their religion or to target law enforcement officers strike at the safety of our communities,” said FBI Indianapolis Special Agent in Charge Timothy J. O’Malley. “”The FBI takes all threats seriously and will aggressively pursue those who use interstate communications to intimidate, terrorize, or incite violence against others.”

According to documents in the case, between August and October of 2025, Bell posted threatening posts on social media targeting Jewish individuals and law enforcement.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, with assistance from the Wabash Police Department and the Wabash County Prosecutor’s Office. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Lydia T. Lucius.