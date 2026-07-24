Join us for a special celebration at Robert Tylisz Appliance! TEAM WIMS LIVE 9a-11a

On Saturday, July 25th, from 9:00am to 2:00pm, we’re celebrating Robert Tylisz’s 72nd Birthday at our Michigan City store, located at 1607 East Coolspring Avenue.

Come enjoy exciting prizes, fun giveaways, and incredible savings throughout the store on appliances you need from the people you trust!

And here is the best deal you have been waiting for! In honor of Robert’s 72nd birthday, a limited supply of Whirlpool- made top load washers will be available for only $499 Cash & Carry. When they’re gone , they’re gone.

For more information, call 219-872-9696

Robert Tylisz Appliance- Celebrating 72 years of Robert and generations of serving our community!