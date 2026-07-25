Lovers of stain glass, mark your calendars for the 18th Annual Fall Innovation Forum. This year’s event, “Touring Creativity through Stain Glass,” is scheduled for September 19, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sponsored by the Center for Creative Solutions, the free tour will highlight some of Michigan City’s finest stain glass windows.

For more information, check out CenterforCreativeSolutions.com. To register, telephone 219-326-7259, or email creativity52@comcast.net. Participants may sign up to ride a provided bus, though space is limited. They may chose drive their own vehicle as well. Center for Creative Solutions, Inc. – RTM #wims #whfb