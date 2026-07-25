In Lake County, the ramp from southbound State Road 912/Cline Avenue to westbound I-80/94 has been rescheduled to begin Tuesday, July 28 around 6:00 p.m. and is expected to reopen on Friday, August 14 by noon. During the closure, crews will complete pavement improvements.

A signed detour will direct drivers to eastbound I-80/94 and utilize the interchange at Burr Street to turn around and access westbound I-80/94. Drivers should note that the northbound S.R. 912/Cline Avenue ramp to westbound I-80/94 is scheduled to close July 28 as well but remain closed through mid-September for an unrelated project.