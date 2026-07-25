In Lake County, the ramp from southbound State Road 912/Cline Avenue to westbound I-80/94 has been rescheduled to begin Tuesday, July 28 around 6:00 p.m. and is expected to reopen on Friday, August 14 by noon. During the closure, crews will complete pavement improvements.
A signed detour will direct drivers to eastbound I-80/94 and utilize the interchange at Burr Street to turn around and access westbound I-80/94. Drivers should note that the northbound S.R. 912/Cline Avenue ramp to westbound I-80/94 is scheduled to close July 28 as well but remain closed through mid-September for an unrelated project.
Actual dates and anticipated work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen circumstances occur. Check for schedule updates at 511in.org or the INDOT TrafficWise mobile app