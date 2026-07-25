These maintenance operations will be conducted on State Road 8 between U.S. 231 and State Road 49 in Porter County for approximately two days and on State Road 39 between State Road 14 and State Road 16 in Pulaski County for approximately four days

Work will occur during the hours of 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes while seal coat operations are underway, but traffic will be escorted through the work zone for local access. Wait times of 15-20 minutes should be expected.

This work is weather sensitive so the schedule is subject to change.