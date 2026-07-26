The Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) has awarded $308,300 to 23 Solid Waste Management Districts and eight additional waste and recycling organizations to support waste tire cleanup projects across Indiana.
The funding will help communities collect and recycle waste tires, which pose significant health and environmental risks when improperly stored or dumped. Stockpiled or illegally discarded tires can catch fire, harbor disease-carrying mosquitoes and rodents, and contribute to other public health concerns.
“Improperly stored or discarded tires are not only an eyesore, they can also create environmental and health challenges for our communities,” said IDEM Commissioner Clint Woods. “This funding gives local partners support to remove waste tires and ensure they are recycled responsibly.”
Grant recipients include: LaPorte County Solid Waste Management District
Visit on.in.gov/tiregrant for more information on IDEM’s Waste Tire Grant program.