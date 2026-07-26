The Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) has awarded $308,300 to 23 Solid Waste Management Districts and eight additional waste and recycling organizations to support waste tire cleanup projects across Indiana.

The funding will help communities collect and recycle waste tires, which pose significant health and environmental risks when improperly stored or dumped. Stockpiled or illegally discarded tires can catch fire, harbor disease-carrying mosquitoes and rodents, and contribute to other public health concerns.

The funding will help communities collect and recycle waste tires, which pose significant health and environmental risks when improperly stored or dumped. Stockpiled or illegally discarded tires can catch fire, harbor disease-carrying mosquitoes and rodents, and contribute to other public health concerns.