News Release, Franciscan Health:

New 3D uterine imaging provides hope for families facing fertility issues

CROWN POINT, Ind. – Taylor Gorecki had no problems getting pregnant, but carrying her pregnancies to term was a challenge.

The Valparaiso woman and her husband, Patrick, suffered two miscarriages before seeing Franciscan Physician Network OB/GYN Sharmilee Thota, MD in Michigan City.

“The previous OB/GYN basically said, ‘Oh well, this just happens sometimes,’” Taylor said. “Dr. Thota was different because she wanted to help us figure out why and if there was anything we could do about it.”

After running a battery of tests that didn’t reveal any obvious problems, Dr. Thota recommended the Goreckis see Crown Point Franciscan Physician Network Maternal & Fetal Medicine Physician Omar Abuzeid, MD.

Dr. Abuzeid provides specialized 3D uterine imaging services which can help detect uterine abnormalities — like problematic uterine shapes, fibroid tumors, polyps and scar tissue — without the need for traditional exploratory surgery. Dr. Abuzeid has studied the use of 3D imaging to diagnose these issues, has published papers on the topic in multiple medical journals and his research has been accepted to recent international conferences.

“A lot of uterine anomalies can play a role in pre-term pregnancy loss and early delivery,” Dr. Abuzeid said. “Oftentimes, OBs throw their hands up through no fault of their own and have exhausted their ability to determine the cause of these patients’ issues. That’s where the 3D imaging comes in.”

Dr. Abuzeid’s 3D scan of Taylor’s uterus revealed a significant septum, a wall of tissue that divides the uterus and negatively impacts pregnancy outcomes.

“I thought finally, after the losses, there is a reason and possible solution,” Taylor said.

Dr. Abuzeid recommended someone he knew well to perform the surgery, his father, a reproductive endocrinologist in Michigan. Taylor was his last patient before he retired in the summer of 2025.

Taylor got pregnant quickly after the surgery and soon learned she was expecting twins. Patrick said the entire pregnancy was nerve-wracking, especially as they neared weeks during which they had lost previous pregnancies.

Their sons, Jack and Luke, were born on March 23 during week 33 of the pregnancy and spent 72 days in the NICU, coming home in mid-June.

“It’s awesome, just surreal,” Patrick said of being a father. “(Dr. Abuzeid) gave us the first roadmap of what it could be, didn’t sugarcoat it, gave us real options we had, whereas the other places we went to said this is hopeless.”

The Goreckis brought their twin boys to visit Dr. Abuzeid recently and thanked him for his help in making them a family of four.

“Dr. Abuzeid was the first person who helped us and never gave up,” Taylor said. “Without him, without Franciscan, we wouldn’t have our babies.”

Dr. Abuzeid joked that if the boys are ever disrespectful when they get older, the Goreckis can call him and “Uncle Omar” will explain all their parents did to get them here.

“To this day, I’m honored to have been able to take care of such a wonderful family and couple,” Dr. Abuzeid said. “All the hard work Taylor and Patrick went through, the miles traveled to get Jack and Luke, I’m just honored to have taken care of them, but they are the ones who did all the hard work.”

For more information or to schedule a consultation for 3D uterine imaging, contact Dr. Abuzeid’s office at (219) 213-2280.