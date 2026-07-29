The City of La Porte Board of Public Works and Safety Tuesday approved the acceptance of a $5 million READI 2.0 (Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative) grant to support the development of the new La Porte County Family YMCA facility, according to La Porte Mayor Tom Dermody.

The La Porte County Family YMCA, in partnership with the city and the Health Foundation of La Porte, announced in May plans for a new, state-of-the-art facility on Truesdell Avenue adjacent to Fox Memorial Park. Funding from the READI 2.0 grant will help prepare the site for construction with critical infrastructure and site development work.

“This is another major milestone for a project that will benefit our community for generations,” Dermody said. “The READI program was created to support transformational projects, and this new YMCA is exactly that. This investment reflects the confidence our state and regional partners have in La Porte and the vision we’ve worked to build together. We’re excited to continue moving this project forward and creating a destination that will improve quality of life for residents while strengthening our community for years to come.”

Indiana’s $1.25 billion READI program brings vibrancy to regions across the state, accelerating shovel-ready projects and programs that transform Hoosier communities, attract talent and improve the overall standard of living. READI is nationally recognized for its success in promoting regional collaboration and data-driven, long-term planning, benefiting Indiana residents for generations to come. The state’s investment of $1 billion, supplemented by funds from the Lilly Endowment, is expected to attract a minimum 4:1 match in funding from local public, private and nonprofit sources, yielding well over $20 Billion invested across 92 counties — enhancing Indiana’s’ quality of life, quality of place and quality of opportunity.

Situated on more than 38 acres, the new YMCA campus will feature traditional YMCA programming and amenities, including youth development, health and wellness opportunities, aquatics and community gathering spaces. The facility will also offer expanded programming developed in partnership with local organizations to better serve residents of all ages.

Community members can learn more about the project and provide feedback by visiting lpymca.org/laporte-county-updates.