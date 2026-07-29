TODAY, At 11AM XINSURANCE is hosting The Great Lakes Grand Prix Golf Outing. For more information contact: brett@michigancitylaporte.com Registration at 11am there will be golf with a NOON shotgun start. And finally from 5-8pm Golf awards & after Party at Phi Delta Kappa Fraternity, 401 Alfred Ave, Michigan City. for more information visit: https://greatlakesgrandprix.com
11AM
XINSURANCE Great lakes Grand Prix Golf Outing – Registration
Michigan City Municipal Golf Course
$500 per foursome | $100 hole sponsor | All drinks, lunch & prizes included
Contact: brett@michigancitylaporte.com
Noon
golf – shotgun start
Michigan City Municipal Golf Course
5-8pm
Golf awards & after Party
Phi Delta Kappa Fraternity, 401 Alfred Ave, Michigan City
golfers & racers | Includes food | Drinks – Cash Bar