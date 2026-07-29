Michiana Humane Society released the following statement on Tuesday:

Statement on animal abuse allegations at Michigan City Animal Control

At Michiana Humane Society, the welfare of animals will always be our highest priority.

Any time credible concerns are raised about the treatment of animals, we take them seriously. Every animal deserves to be handled with care, compassion, and respect. Forceful handling—including striking, kicking, or unnecessarily jerking or dragging an animal—is not consistent with the humane treatment that animals deserve.

Like many in our community, we were saddened by the videos involving Michigan City Animal Control, an agency with which we have partnered for many years. We recognize that short video clips may not capture every aspect of a situation. Still, there are well-established, humane methods for handling frightened, stressed, or resistant animals, and every effort should be made to use those techniques.

The challenges facing animal welfare organizations today are significant. Shelters and animal control agencies are caring for unprecedented numbers of homeless animals while working with limited staff and resources. Those realities make training, accountability, and a commitment to humane practices more important—not less.

Our mission remains unchanged: to give homeless pets a second chance. For the sake of the animals who need us, we will continue to work with our community partners, including accepting transfers from Michigan City Animal Control when we have the capacity to do so. The animals should never bear the consequences of human actions.

At the same time, our commitment to those animals requires us to speak plainly: we will not excuse or normalize the mistreatment of animals, and we believe concerns about animal welfare must be addressed openly, honestly, and transparently. Organizations entrusted with the care of animals have a responsibility not only to treat them humanely, but also to foster a culture of accountability when questions arise. Compassion and transparency are inseparable parts of public trust, and they are standards we will continue to uphold and advocate for on behalf of the animals we serve.