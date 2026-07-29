Michigan City Police Department Michigan City Chief of Police Steve Forker released the following statement Tuesday:

The Michigan City Police Department is aware of social media posts alleging that an Animal Control Officer mistreated a dog currently in our custody. We take all concerns involving the care and treatment of animals seriously and have reviewed the available video footage, the known history of the animal involved, and the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Prior to the recent social media attention, this incident was under active review; this particular dog has documented high-energy and aggressive behavior, including a history of attacking other dogs. A prior use-of-force report was completed after pepper spray was necessary to stop the dog from fighting with another animal.

The videos circulating on social media depict an Animal Control Officer handling and securing this dog. Animal Control Officers routinely encounter frightened, injured, aggressive, and unpredictable animals. They are trained to use handling techniques that prioritize the safety of officers while maintaining the humane care and well-being of the animals in their custody.

After reviewing the available video footage and the information currently available, we have found no evidence that the officer abused or attempted to harm the animal. While short video clips can generate concern, they do not always capture the full context of an incident and may not reflect the totality of the circumstances surrounding an officer’s actions.

Our Animal Control Officers are committed to treating every animal with care and professionalism while also protecting the safety of staff, the public, and the other animals in our care. Safely handling animals with unpredictable or aggressive behavior often requires officers to make real-time decisions that balance the welfare of the animal with the safety of everyone involved.

We encourage anyone with concerns to report them directly to the Michigan City Police Department so they can be reviewed thoroughly, fairly, and objectively. We appreciate the community’s interest in the welfare of animals and remain committed to transparency, accountability, and the humane treatment of every animal entrusted to our care.