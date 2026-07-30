TONIGHT at 5:30pm XInsurance is hosting their opening ceremony for the Grand Prix at the Stop Zero Beach Cantina parking lot (Formerly Known as Sunset Grille). From 6-8PM the VIP Party will be in full swing at Stop Zero Beach Cantina, $50 for VIP Ticket. At 7-11PM there will be a live band: Dave Zane’s – The Bigger Picture at the Washington Park Boardwalk. For more information visit: https://greatlakesgrandprix.com #WIMS #WHFB