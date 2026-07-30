Michigan City, IN – Following more than two years of planning, facility assessments, community meetings, and careful evaluation, the Michigan City Area Schools Board of Trustees approved moving forward with the district’s long-term facilities plan during its regular meeting on Tuesday, July 28.

The Board’s action authorizes the district to move forward with the design and purchasing phases of the recommended projects, marking the next step in a long-term planning process designed to modernize learning environments, improve aging facilities, and position Michigan City Area Schools to meet the needs of students for decades to come.

The bond authorization approved at the June Board meeting provides the financing needed to complete these projects over multiple years as design and construction progress.

The recommended long-term facilities plan is the result of a comprehensive planning process that began in 2024 with district condition assessments and needs prioritization. Working in partnership with Fanning Howey, the district evaluated the condition of every school facility, developed multiple planning scenarios, gathered community feedback, and carefully examined how school facilities can best support teaching and learning for years to come.

If the project proceeds as planned, the district anticipates the recommended grade configurations and facility improvements would be implemented beginning with the 2029-2030 school year. Students and families will not experience changes during the upcoming school year, allowing time for design, construction, and continued communication throughout the process.

“This was not a decision made in a single meeting or over the course of a few weeks,” said Board President Marty Corley. “It was shaped through years of study, public input, thoughtful discussion, and careful evaluation. As a Board, our responsibility is to make decisions that position Michigan City Area Schools for long-term success. We believe this long-term facilities plan represents a thoughtful investment in our students, our staff, and the future of our community.”

The district intentionally sought community input at every step. The process included five Community Conversations meetings, 15 Board of Education meetings and work sessions, student workshops and surveys, staff workshops and surveys, and numerous opportunities for families and community members to provide ideas, feedback, and priorities that helped shape the final long-term facilities plan recommendation.

The district’s planning process was guided by four priorities: understanding facility conditions, modernizing learning environments, improving financial stewardship, and reinvesting in students and staff.

“Our responsibility is not only to meet the needs of students today, but to prepare for the generations that will follow,” said Superintendent Dr. Wendel McCollum. “Every school district eventually reaches a point where aging buildings, evolving educational needs, and increasing maintenance costs require planning. Rather than waiting until those challenges become emergencies, MCAS chose to be proactive.”

Dr. McCollum added, “For many years, public schools have been challenged to do more with less. Throughout that time, Michigan City Area Schools has worked to maximize every dollar entrusted to us while planning responsibly for the future. This long-term facility plan is the result of years of thoughtful planning and a shared commitment to creating learning environments where every student can thrive.”

The approved Facilities Master Plan includes the construction of a new Edgewood Elementary School, additions and renovations at Krueger Intermediate/Middle School serving grades 5-8, renovations at Lake Hills, Pine, and Marsh elementary schools, and construction of the Barbara Jones Slater Center at Michigan City High School. Tuesday night’s action authorizes the district to move forward with the design and procurement phases of these projects.

The phased timeline allows the district to thoughtfully complete design and construction while providing families, students, and staff with ongoing communication well in advance of any transitions. If the project progresses as anticipated, students would begin learning in the updated facilities at the start of the 2029-2030 school year.

“The conversations we’ve had over the years have helped shape this long-term facility plan,” Dr. McCollum said. “We sincerely appreciate every parent, student, staff member, and community member who attended meetings, shared ideas, and asked important questions throughout this process. Their voices helped strengthen this plan and our vision for the future.”

McCollum added that the facility plan is ultimately about leaving a lasting legacy for future generations.

“Every child deserves the opportunity to learn in facilities that reflect the value we place on their education. Let’s give our kids a legacy they can be proud of. Now is the time for Michigan City to support Michigan City.”

As the district moves into the next phase of the project, Michigan City Area Schools will continue providing regular updates and opportunities for students, staff, families, and community members to stay informed throughout the design and construction process leading up to the anticipated implementation in Fall 2029.

Community members are encouraged to learn more about the facilities plan, review the presentation materials, and watch recordings of previous Community Conversations at educatemc.net/community-conversations. The district will continue updating the page as new information becomes available.