News Release, Indiana Department of Natural Resources:

Governor Mike Braun and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced organizations in 18 Indiana counties will receive $1,297,500 in grants to fund 21 lake, river, and watershed land treatment projects through DNR’s Lake and River Enhancement (LARE) program.

“Indiana’s lakes and streams are vital natural resources, supporting strong communities, wildlife habitat, and recreation,” said Gov. Braun. “Thanks to support from those getting out and enjoying Indiana’s scenic waterways, we’re proud to make sure that our Hoosier lakes and streams are well maintained for continued enjoyment now and for future generations.”

Counties receiving grants are Benton, Daviess, Fulton, Gibson, Hamilton, Johnson, Kosciusko LaGrange, LaPorte, Marshall, Noble, Porter, Starke, Steuben, Sullivan, Vanderburgh, and White.

The grants are funded through the LARE fee paid annually by boat owners when they register their crafts with the Bureau of Motor Vehicles and benefits boaters all over the state. The grants allow for the completion of projects that would be difficult for local organizations to fund on their own. Grants are awarded on a competitive basis, and local sponsors share at least 20% of the cost.

This round of grant-funded projects will benefit four lakes and 15 rivers and streams, with some projects benefiting more than one lake. In addition, two land-based projects associated with watershed land treatment practices have been funded in coordination with local Soil and Water Conservation Districts.

Many of the projects aim to improve water quality by reducing sediment and nutrient inputs. Improved water quality helps fish and wildlife populations and improves recreational opportunities.

The projects, listed by body of water, county, project type, and grant award, can be found at lare.dnr.IN.gov.