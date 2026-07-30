TEAM WIMS at the Salute to Business Awards with the Economic Development Corporation Michigan City, Indiana Wednesday evening at Blue Chip Casino Hotel Spa. Awards included the Special Milestone Awards, Investment Awards, Restaurant Investment Awards, Michigan City Project of the Year, Phoenix Awards along with Leadership Awards to Pat Boy and Tom Edwards. The Lifetime Achievement Awards were given to Maggi Spartz and Don Babcock. Special Guest Speaker and Michigan City Native was Scott Dolson from Indiana University. TEAM WIMS’ Ric Federighi was Master of Ceremoies. Congratulations to all of the recipients of the awards