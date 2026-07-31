Today Partly sunny, with a high near 84.
Tonight A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66.
Saturday A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8am, then a chance of showers between 8am and 2pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Saturday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am.
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.
Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.
Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 62.