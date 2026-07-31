ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. – The Indiana Toll Road will conduct bridge work over U.S. 31 resulting in lane closures between Brick Rd and Nimtz Pkwy beginning on or after Monday, August 3.

U.S. 31 will be reduced to one lane in each direction, with the left lane and shoulder closed. These lane closures are to facilitate substructure work while rehabilitating the Indiana Toll Toad exit 72 bridge overhead. Construction will be ongoing through late November.

With the Indiana Toll Road bridge over U.S. 31 closed, the ramps between southbound U.S. 31 and I-80/90 will close on or after Wednesday, August 5. The detour for southbound U.S. 31 traffic will be to continue on U.S. 31, use the ramps at the U.S. 20 interchange to turn around, and then access the Indiana Toll Road from northbound U.S. 31.

INDOT encourages drivers to allow extra time when traveling through this area and follow traffic directions carefully. Motorists should slow down, exercise caution and drive distraction-free through all work zones.