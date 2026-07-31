La Porte / St. Joseph County, Ind. – The ProPEL State Road 2 Study Team will host three community office hours this August.
The ProPEL S.R. 2 Study Team is seeking input from residents, business owners, and local stakeholders to identify current transportation needs and develop a long-term vision for the corridor.
The community office hours for August are as follows:
Saturday, August 1
Summer Blooms Market
2455 E State Road 2, Rolling Prairie, IN 46371
11 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET/ 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. CT
Tuesday, August 18
St. Joseph County Library – Western Branch
611 S Lombardy Dr, South Bend, IN 46619
12 to 2 p.m. ET / 11 to 1 p.m. CT
Tuesday, August 18
New Carlisle Olive Township Library
408 Bray St, New Carlisle, IN 46552
3 to 5 p.m. ET / 2 to 4 p.m. CT
Community office hours play a critical role in the study, allowing the public to ask questions, share feedback, and speak one-on-one with members of the study team.
Community members are also encouraged to submit questions and comments online anytime through the study website at ProPELSR2.com/contact.
Additional community office hours are scheduled throughout the study area each month to provide ongoing opportunities for community members to stay informed and share input as the study progresses. Find future office hours at ProPELSR2.com/events.