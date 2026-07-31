La Porte / St. Joseph County, Ind. – The ProPEL State Road 2 Study Team will host three community office hours this August.

The ProPEL S.R. 2 Study Team is seeking input from residents, business owners, and local stakeholders to identify current transportation needs and develop a long-term vision for the corridor.

The community office hours for August are as follows:

Saturday, August 1

Summer Blooms Market

2455 E State Road 2, Rolling Prairie, IN 46371

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET/ 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. CT

Tuesday, August 18

St. Joseph County Library – Western Branch

611 S Lombardy Dr, South Bend, IN 46619

12 to 2 p.m. ET / 11 to 1 p.m. CT

Tuesday, August 18

New Carlisle Olive Township Library

408 Bray St, New Carlisle, IN 46552

3 to 5 p.m. ET / 2 to 4 p.m. CT

Community office hours play a critical role in the study, allowing the public to ask questions, share feedback, and speak one-on-one with members of the study team.

Community members are also encouraged to submit questions and comments online anytime through the study website at ProPELSR2.com/contact.