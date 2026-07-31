The Salvation Army of La Porte is helping students attending Westville Schools prepare for the upcoming academic year by hosting a School Readiness Event on Tuesday, August 4, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at McDonald’s, 800 Flynn Road in Westville.

The free event is designed specifically for students enrolled in Westville Schools for the 2026-27 school year and will connect families with valuable educational, health, and community resources before classes begin. While The Salvation Army of La Porte serves residents throughout La Porte County, the organization selected Westville for this year’s event as part of its commitment to supporting students and families across the county.

Families attending the event will have access to a variety of services and resources in one convenient location. The Westville Public Library will distribute free books to students, helping encourage literacy and learning outside the classroom. NorthShore Health Centers will provide back-to-school physicals, while the La Porte County Health Department will offer vaccinations to help students meet school health requirements. In addition, attendees can learn more about the programs and services The Salvation Army offers to individuals and families throughout La Porte County.

Major Becky Simmons, who leads The Salvation Army of La Porte alongside her husband, Major Dale Simmons, said the organization believes every student deserves the opportunity to begin the school year prepared and confident. She noted that by bringing together educational, medical, and community partners in one location, families can access important resources that help remove barriers to success and ensure students are ready for the first day of school.

The first 100 students to attend will receive a free small order of fries dessert courtesy of McDonald’s, and members of Westville Tri Kappa will provide complimentary bottled water during the event.

The Salvation Army is also encouraging community members to support Westville teachers as they prepare their classrooms for the new school year. Donations of classroom supplies, including loose-leaf lined paper, graph paper, Post-it notes, dry erase markers, classroom cleaning supplies, and other needed items, are being accepted. An Amazon Wish List is available at https://a.co/073H112y or donations may also be dropped off at Biggby Coffee, Westville Public Library, McDonald’s, The Ville, Dawson Auto, or Hero Animal Hospital.

For more information about the School Readiness Event, contact Andrew Prentice at (219) 326-5342.