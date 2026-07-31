TODAY, from 11am-10pm XINSURANCE is hosting a food court and entertainment alley . Also from 3-7pm there is the Great Lakes Grand Pix BrewFest at the Washington Park Boardwalk, tickets are on sale at GlGptickets.com. Finally from 7-11pm there will be a SHORELINE Brewery After Party with the live band: Aftermath on the Washington Park Boardwalk. For more information visit: https://greatlakesgrandprix.com/ #WIMS #WHFB #localradio