News Release, Indiana Department of Transportation:

Multi-state effort aims to help drivers better navigate low bridges

INDOT is joining state transportation agencies across the U.S. this week in a public awareness campaign aimed at helping drivers avoid striking low bridges with their vehicles or oversize loads.

The “Check Your Height, Know It’s Right” campaign encourages drivers to ensure their vehicle or load is not too tall to safely fit under bridges that extend over state and local roadways. These overhead collisions, commonly known as bridge strikes, not only damage vehicles and infrastructure, but also cause delays and put the traveling public and emergency responders at risk.

According to INDOT data, approximately 40 Indiana bridges and other overhead structures are hit each year. While some incidents result in only minor scrapes, others can cause serious structural damage, leading to closures and costly repairs.

“These types of incidents take away resources from other infrastructure projects, and many times require support from our emergency response partners,” said INDOT Commissioner Lyndsay Quist. “Drivers must know the height of their vehicle or load and pay close attention to bridge clearance signage. They cannot rely only on navigation systems or apps.”

In Indiana, vehicles and loads taller than 13’ 6” must apply for an oversize load permit. All bridges with vertical clearance of less than 14’ 6” are signed, both at the bridge and in advance of the structure. Drivers should always watch for and adhere to signage indicating bridge heights and not rely solely on navigation devices, which do not consider vehicle height when giving route guidance.

The “Check Your Height” campaign targets all classes of drivers operating commercial trucks, leased trucks (such as delivery and moving box-type trucks), recreational and construction vehicles. Crash data shows that drivers may not always consider vehicle height and related restrictions during operation. For example, a typical 26-foot moving/delivery truck may have a height ranging from 11′ to 13’6″ or more. The campaign also reminds drivers to lower truck beds and check the height of loads or equipment they’re hauling. Indiana motorists can use INDOT’s TrafficWise app or map at 511in.org to plan their route.

INDOT, along with a number of state transportation agencies across the country are adopting the “Check Your Height, Know It’s Right” campaign with support of The Eastern Transportation Coalition (TETC), a partnership of 19 states and Washington, D.C. focused on connecting public agencies across modes of travel to increase safety and efficiency. This initiative builds on TETC’s 2025 corridor-wide campaign, that has served as the vanguard for this multi-state collaborative work.