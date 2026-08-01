LAKE COUNTY, Ind. – Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Rieth-Riley Construction Co Inc will begin a resurfacing project on I-65 between mile maker 237 and 240 south of State Road 2 beginning on or after the evening of Sunday, August 2.

Construction will be split into four phases, with each phase taking approximately two weeks to complete. Motorists should be prepared for lane closures during the overnight hours of 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., ongoing shoulder closures, and changing traffic patterns and configurations. Two lanes will remain open in each direction during daytime hours, but workers may still be present working in the median or on the shoulders during this timeframe. Patching and resurfacing operations will occur during the overnight lane closures.

This project includes full and partial depth patching, drainage improvements, resurfacing, and raised pavement markers. Full and partial depth patching involves replacing to a farther depth than the resurfacing will. Areas with structural issues are identified and the road is replaced down to the base for durable, long-term repairs. When the resurfacing is done, the area will still be resurfaced to ensure a smooth driving surface with the adjacent area.

Patching and resurfacing will begin on I-65 southbound, with two travel lanes shifted right and the left lane closed overnight for construction in phase one. Traffic will shift left in phase two, and the right lane will close overnight for patching and resurfacing operations. This pattern will repeat for I-65 northbound in phases three and four, with traffic shifted right and the left lane closed overnight and then traffic shifted left with the right lane closed overnight.

Additional construction activities will take place under daytime shoulder closures and overnight lane closures while the project is underway. Construction will be ongoing through mid-October.

INDOT encourages drivers to allow extra time when traveling through this area and follow traffic directions carefully. Motorists should slow down, exercise caution and drive distraction-free through all work zones.