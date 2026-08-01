The Town of Chesterton gave the following update on their Facebook page regarding a Michigan City man that was found dead under a fallen tree in Westchester Township in Porter County:

Victim identified in fatal tree accident

Porter County Coroner Cyndi Dykes has released the name of the man who lost his life in Westchester Township on Thursday, July 30, after being struck by a falling tree.

The victim has been identified as Marco Katic, 65, of Michigan City.

Cause of death: Blunt force trauma to the head. ————————— ORIGINALLY POSTED ON THURSDAY, JULY 30

Man loses life in Westchester Township after tree falls on him

A man lost his life in Westchester Township on Wednesday afternoon, July 29, after a tree apparently fell on him, the Porter County Sheriff’s Police is reporting.

According to the PCSP, at approximately 1:55 p.m. an officer responded to the 200 block of Furnessville Road to provide assistance to EMS. The officer was still en route when personnel already at the scene advised him that the patient was deceased.

On his arrival, the officer made contact with William, who stated that he and two others were approached by a male subject requesting their help in the woods. The subject then led the three of them to a large tree which had evidently fallen on his associate.

All four attempted to lift the tree off the man but were unable to do so, the PCSP said. At that point William called 911, during which time the unknown male subject left the scene.

The officer subsequently confirmed that the man was “deceased and beyond help, his head pinned underneath a large tree that had seemingly fallen on top of him,” the PCSP said. “Officers checked the area for the male subject who witnessed the incident occur but were unable to locate him.”