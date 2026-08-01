INDOT has announced traffic impacts for I-94 in Lake, Porter and La Porte counties next week, including overnight lane closures and changing traffic patterns.

INDOT contractor F.H. Paschen, S.N. Nielsen & Associates LLC will conduct overnight lane closures on I-94 between I-65 and the Indiana Toll Road (mile marker 13-16) during the hours of 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday, August 3 through Friday, August 7. These closures are to install temporary barrier walls and remove sound wall panels along the shoulders so that crews can then work on overhead and roadside signage installation, which will be ongoing through the end of September.

Dunnet Bay Construction Company will conduct alternating lane closures on I-94 between U.S. 421 and U.S. 20/35 (mile marker 34-40) during the overnight hours of 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday, August 3 through Saturday, August 8. This work is in relation to the full bridge deck replacement on Bleck Rd over I-94 through the beginning of September, which includes restrictions on I-94.

Contractor Milestone Contractors LP is also moving the concrete barrier wall on I-94 between State Road 49 and U.S. 421 (mile marker 29-34) to prepare for a new configuration for westbound traffic. Eastbound traffic moved back to the eastbound side of I-94 this week, and westbound traffic is expected to move into counterflow lanes on the eastbound side on or around the evening of Tuesday, August 4. I-94 will have two lanes in each direction on the eastbound side while resurfacing activities are taking place on the westbound side through the end of August.

Motorists should be prepared for changing traffic patterns on I-94, especially during overnight hours. INDOT encourages drivers to consider safety for all by slowing down, using extra caution and driving distraction-free when travelling in and around all work zones.