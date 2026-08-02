TODAY, during the day there will be free parking and a shuttle service from 9am-5:30pm at the Blue Chip Casino Hotel and Spa, the VIP Tent will be open from 9am-4pm at the Washington Park Boardwalk, tickets are $100 for a VIP Ticket. The food court and entertainment alley will also be open from 9am-6pm. For more information visit: https://greatlakesgrandprix.com/ #WIMS #WHFB #LocalRadio