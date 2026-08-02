TODAY, during the day there will be free parking and a shuttle service from 9am-5:30pm at the Blue Chip Casino Hotel and Spa, the VIP Tent will be open from 9am-4pm at the Washington Park Boardwalk, tickets are $100 for a VIP Ticket. The food court and entertainment alley will also be open from 9am-6pm. For more information visit: https://greatlakesgrandprix.com/ #WIMS #WHFB #LocalRadio
9am-5:30pm
Free Parking/Shuttle Service
Blue Chip Casino, Hotel & Spa | Semi Lot along HWY 12
9AM-4PM
VIP Tent open
10am-2pm – Brunch Served
Washington Park Boardwalk
$100 VIP Ticket | Includes food & Drinks
9am-6pm
Food Court & Entertainment Alley Open
10:30am
National Anthem & flyover
11-11:45am
race 1 – super stock
11:45am-12:30pm
race 2 – Bracket Class 7 & Vee LImited
1-1:45pm
race 3 – Start 1 – Super Cat
Start 2 – Class 2
1:45-2:30pm
race 4 – Start 1 – mod vee
Start 2 – bracket class 6
3-3:45pm
race 5 – class 1
SUBJECT TO CHANGE