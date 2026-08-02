LA PORTE, STARKE & PULASKI COUNTY, Ind. – Indiana Department of Transportation maintenance crews will conduct seal coat operations on two stretches of State Road 39 next week.

Scrub seal operations will first occur on State Road 39 between U.S. 30 and State Road 8 for approximately one day on or after Monday, August 3. State Road 39 will then be scrub sealed between State Road 10 and State Road 14 over the course of approximately two days starting on or after Wednesday, August 5.

Work will occur during the hours of 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes while seal coat operations are underway, but traffic will be escorted through the work zone for local access. Wait times of 15-20 minutes should be expected.

This work is weather sensitive so the schedule is subject to change.