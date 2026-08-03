MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. – Franciscan Health Michigan City is hosting a two-day suicide intervention workshop aimed at helping those at risk stay safe.

LivingWorks Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training (ASIST) is a two-trainer workshop designed for members of all caregiver groups. Family, friends and other community members may be the first to talk with a person at risk but have little or no training. ASIST provides that training while helping those in formal roles with professional development to ensure they are prepared to provide suicide first aid.

The course focuses on teaching suicide first aid to help a person at risk stay safe and seek further help as needed. Participants learn a suicide intervention model to identify persons with thoughts of suicide, seek a shared understanding of reasons for dying and living, develop a safe plan based upon a review of risk, be prepared to follow-up and become involved in suicide-safer community networks.

The course is based on adult learning principles and is highly participatory. Graduated skills development occurs through mini lectures, facilitated discussions, group simulations and role playing.

The workshop is scheduled to take place from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Central on Wednesday, Aug. 26 and Thursday, Aug. 27 at Franciscan Health Michigan City, 3500 Franciscan Way. Participants must be present both days to receive certification.

The workshop fee is $25 and includes lunch and snacks on both days. Registration is required by Aug. 19 and is available online at https://afspindianaasistaug11.attendease.com/.

Please direct questions to Franciscan Health Faith Community Health Coordinator Tina Hoffman at (317) 528-6609 or Tina.Hoffman@franciscanalliance.org.

Please note: If you or someone you know is experiencing thoughts of suicide or a mental health crisis, call the National Suicide Hotline at 988.