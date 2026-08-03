HAMMOND and WESTVILLE, Ind. — Area families looking for help obtaining school supplies ahead of the new academic year are invited to visit Purdue University Northwest’s (PNW) free “Roaring Back to School” school-supply giveaway events on Aug. 6 and 7 at PNW’s Hammond and Westville campuses.

The events are open to families with children in kindergarten through 12th grade. Visitors will be able to collect various back-to-school essentials, including writing utensils, notebooks, folders, art supplies and more. Students must be present to receive school supplies and are encouraged to bring a bag to collect their items. Attendees can enjoy refreshments and games during their visit, as well as connect with several community service organizations that will be tabling on site.

PNW’s Aug. 6 “Roaring Back to School” school-supply giveaway event takes place from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the PNW Hammond campus, 2200 169th Street, Hammond, Ind., on the first level of the 169th Street parking garage. The Aug. 7 event occurs from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the PNW Westville campus, 1401 S. U.S. 421, Westville, Ind., inside the H.D. Kesling Gymnasium, located in the James B. Dworkin Student Services and Activities Complex.

“We are excited to continue offering this meaningful event, reinforcing Purdue University Northwest’s commitment to supporting K-12 students and their families as they prepare for a successful school year,” said Christina Maldonado, director of Admissions for Parents, Community and Early Education at PNW. “This event reflects our dedication to strengthening our community by helping ensure every student has the resources they need to learn, grow and thrive.”

For more information, visit pnw.edu/backpack-giveaway.