August 2026 Food Bank of Northern Indiana Mobile Food Distributions
Wednesday, August 5, 2026 – St. Joseph County
11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. ET *While supplies last.
Where: Walnut Grove, 2717 Woodmere Ln., South Bend, IN 46615
*This distribution is sponsored by Kroger and will serve 250 households.
Friday, August 7, 2026 – Marshall County
10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. ET *While supplies last.
Where: Bourbon Helping Hands, 204 N. Washington St., Bourbon, IN 46504
*This distribution is sponsored by Pokagon Band of Potawatomi and will serve 150 households.
Monday, August 10, 2026 – Elkhart County
2 p.m. – 4 p.m. ET *While supplies last.
Where: Elkhart County WIC Office, 1400 Hudson St., Elkhart IN 46516
*This distribution is sponsored by Saint Joseph Heath System and will serve 200 households.
Wednesday, August 12, 2026 – La Porte County
10 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CST *While supplies last.
Where: Last Resort Campground, 4707 W. 1300 S., Hanna, IN 46340
*This distribution is sponsored by Citizens Concerned for the Homeless and will serve 100 households.
Friday, August 14, 2026 – Starke County
10 a.m. – 12 p.m. CST *While supplies last.
Where: Starke County Fairgrounds, 400 Division St., Hamlet, IN 46532
*This distribution is provided by USDA and with produce provided by Starke County Health Department and will serve 150 households.
Wednesday, August 19, 2026 – Kosciusko County
10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. ET *While supplies last.
Where: First Baptist Church, 206 S. Oak St., Mentone, IN 46539
*This distribution is sponsored by USDA and will serve 150 households.
Friday, August 21, 2026 – Elkhart County
10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. ET *While supplies last
Where: New Paris Missionary Church, 67621 IN – 15, New Paris, IN 46553
*This distribution is sponsored by Costco and will serve 150 households.
Friday, August 28, 2026 – St. Joseph County
10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. ET *While supplies last.
Where: The former Kroger parking lot, 4526 W. Western Ave., South Bend, IN 46619
*This distribution is sponsored by CVS and will serve 150 households.
Assorted food items offered free of charge. All items are pre-boxed and pre-bagged. First come, first served, while supplies last for those in need of food assistance. One box/bag per household.
Distributions are drive through. Please remain in your vehicle and open your trunk to receive items. An area will be available for self-loading if your trunk does not open.
100% ($170,946) [FY2025-2026] of total program costs for The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP) are financed with federal funds. TEFAP is an equal opportunity employer and provider.