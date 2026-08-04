August 2026 Food Bank of Northern Indiana Mobile Food Distributions

Wednesday, August 5, 2026 – St. Joseph County

11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. ET *While supplies last.

Where: Walnut Grove, 2717 Woodmere Ln., South Bend, IN 46615

*This distribution is sponsored by Kroger and will serve 250 households.

Friday, August 7, 2026 – Marshall County

10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. ET *While supplies last.

Where: Bourbon Helping Hands, 204 N. Washington St., Bourbon, IN 46504

*This distribution is sponsored by Pokagon Band of Potawatomi and will serve 150 households.

Monday, August 10, 2026 – Elkhart County

2 p.m. – 4 p.m. ET *While supplies last.

Where: Elkhart County WIC Office, 1400 Hudson St., Elkhart IN 46516

*This distribution is sponsored by Saint Joseph Heath System and will serve 200 households.

Wednesday, August 12, 2026 – La Porte County

10 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CST *While supplies last.

Where: Last Resort Campground, 4707 W. 1300 S., Hanna, IN 46340

*This distribution is sponsored by Citizens Concerned for the Homeless and will serve 100 households.

Friday, August 14, 2026 – Starke County

10 a.m. – 12 p.m. CST *While supplies last.

Where: Starke County Fairgrounds, 400 Division St., Hamlet, IN 46532

*This distribution is provided by USDA and with produce provided by Starke County Health Department and will serve 150 households.

Wednesday, August 19, 2026 – Kosciusko County

10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. ET *While supplies last.

Where: First Baptist Church, 206 S. Oak St., Mentone, IN 46539

*This distribution is sponsored by USDA and will serve 150 households.

Friday, August 21, 2026 – Elkhart County

10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. ET *While supplies last

Where: New Paris Missionary Church, 67621 IN – 15, New Paris, IN 46553

*This distribution is sponsored by Costco and will serve 150 households.

Friday, August 28, 2026 – St. Joseph County

10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. ET *While supplies last.

Where: The former Kroger parking lot, 4526 W. Western Ave., South Bend, IN 46619

*This distribution is sponsored by CVS and will serve 150 households.

Assorted food items offered free of charge. All items are pre-boxed and pre-bagged. First come, first served, while supplies last for those in need of food assistance. One box/bag per household.

Distributions are drive through. Please remain in your vehicle and open your trunk to receive items. An area will be available for self-loading if your trunk does not open.

100% ($170,946) [FY2025-2026] of total program costs for The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP) are financed with federal funds. TEFAP is an equal opportunity employer and provider.