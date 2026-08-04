PORTER AND LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. – Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Rieth-Riley Construction Co Inc will have additional lane and road closures on State Road 2 starting in the next two weeks.

On or after Monday, August 10, State Road 2 will be reduced to one lane between C.R. 600 N and Old S.R. 2 for a bridge deck overlay preventive maintenance project over CSX Railroad. Temporary signals will be installed to direct traffic, and the road will be reduced to one lane through late October.

On or after Monday, August 10, State Road 2 will be reduced to one lane between C.R. 600 N and Old S.R. 2 for a bridge deck overlay preventive maintenance project over CSX Railroad. Temporary signals will be installed to direct traffic, and the road will be reduced to one lane through late October.