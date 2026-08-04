PORTER AND LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. – Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Rieth-Riley Construction Co Inc will have additional lane and road closures on State Road 2 starting in the next two weeks.
On or after Monday, August 10, State Road 2 will be reduced to one lane between C.R. 600 N and Old S.R. 2 for a bridge deck overlay preventive maintenance project over CSX Railroad. Temporary signals will be installed to direct traffic, and the road will be reduced to one lane through late October.
State Road 2 will fully close to traffic at the southern intersection with Old S.R. 2 between C.R. 600 N and C.R. 400 N on or after Monday, August 17 for a pipe replacement project. There will be no through access on State Road 2, and Old S.R. 2 traffic will not have access to State Road 2 at this intersection. This closure will be in place through early September, and the detour will follow State Road 49 and U.S. 6.
State Road 2 remains reduced to one lane between C.R. 1100 W and C.R. 600 E through early September for a bridge deck overlay preventive maintenance project at Forbes Ditch. Temporary traffic signals are installed to direct traffic.
INDOT urges drivers to stay alert near crews and be prepared to wait for the temporary traffic signal. Motorists are encouraged to allow extra time when driving through this area and should slow down and drive distraction-free through all work zones.