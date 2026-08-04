Barbara Lingus, 92, Michigan City, Indiana, passed away Friday, July 31,

2026 at 12:45 am in Brickyard Healthcare Center, La Porte, IN.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at

Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington St., Michigan City, IN

with Brother Shaun Gray CSC officiating. Burial will follow in

Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:00 am – 11:00 am,

Wednesday at the funeral chapel.

Contributions may be made to the Michiana Humane Society, 722 Indiana

Highway 212, Michigan City, IN 46360 .

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