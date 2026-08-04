Today Sunny, with a high near 82. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 64. South wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday A chance of showers between 1pm and 4pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 7am, then showers likely between 7am and 10am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 10am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Chance of precipitation is 60%.