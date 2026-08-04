PORTER COUNTY, Ind. – A semi tractor trailer traveling west on I80/90 near mile marker 28 overturned for unknown reasons and partially entered a pond nearby along the north side of the Interstate on Sunday evening, according to the Liberty Volunteer Fire Department.

The crash happened just after 6:50 p.m. Chief Brian Duncan arrived on scene and found an overturned semi lying on its driver side. The cab was partially submerged in the pond. The driver was able to self-extricate and escaped major injuries, but later was treated for general pain.

Fire personnel quickly worked to contain the hazardous spill into the water and deployed oil booms. Hazmat from Porter and LaPorte County responded to the scene to assist in the hazardous spill cleanup. It is suspected that the contaminates leaked into the pond at this time is diesel fuel and motor oil. An oil sheen was seen across the pond.

Fire personnel remained on scene for more than seven hours to provide logistical support for recovery services and traffic control.