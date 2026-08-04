The La Porte County Sheriff’s Office announced the retirement of Deputy John Samuelson’s K9 partner, Bosco, and released the following statement:

Near the beginning of the year, agency administrators began discussing the future of K9 Bosco with Deputy Jon Samuelson, including whether he wished to continue serving as a K9 handler after Bosco’s retirement.

At the time, Bosco was still performing at a remarkably high level. Although he had previously transitioned to a single-purpose narcotics detection K9, he had begun showing subtle signs of aging. Deputy Samuelson expressed his commitment and desire to continue as a K9 handler with a newly acquired partner, and plans moved forward.

During the spring, Deputy Samuelson learned he was scheduled to select his new K9 on June 26 and attend narcotics detection training together in July at Vohne Liche Kennels. With those plans in place, it was decided that Bosco would retire on or around July 1.

Then, May 22nd happened. An unthinkable act of violence left Deputy Samuelson critically injured, changing everything.

Since that day, Bosco has been cared for by fellow agency K9 handlers and several deputies who are very familiar with him.

Last week, agency administrators and Deputy Samuelson made the difficult—but necessary—decision to officially retire K9 Bosco, effective July 28th.

Known to many as the “Million-Dollar Dog,” Bosco earned a highly respected reputation in the world of highway interdiction—not just locally or regionally, but throughout the Midwest. After being assigned full-time to the Highway Interdiction Unit, Deputy Samuelson and Bosco became one of the most successful K9 teams in the region, disrupting drug trafficking organizations traveling along highways and interstates across La Porte County.

Administrative Captain Derek J. Allen stated, “The accomplishments of Deputy Samuelson and Bosco are absolutely incredible. They had a remarkable ability to locate significant quantities of illegal narcotics and drug-related currency. Bosco will go down as arguably the most successful K9 in the history of the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office.”

Over a career spanning eight years with the Sheriff’s Office, Bosco compiled an extraordinary list of accomplishments:

– Drug-associated currency seized: $3,378,477 - Cocaine/Crack Cocaine: 55.66 kilograms - Methamphetamine: 173.73 kilograms - Heroin: 10.37 kilograms - Fentanyl: 12.59 kilograms - Marijuana: 2,093.49 pounds - THC cartridges: 5,113

– 13 one (1) ounce gold bars - Vehicles seized: 2

Sheriff Ronald C. Heeg stated, “Bosco’s impact and legacy are truly remarkable. His successful finds undoubtedly prevented countless overdoses and saved lives while striking a significant blow against drug trafficking organizations. He and Deputy Samuelson were an incredible team. Their bond was inseparable, and together they made La Porte County a safer place to live and visit.”

The men and women of the Sheriff’s Office are grateful for the years of faithful service, unwavering dedication, and extraordinary contributions of Bosco. May he enjoy a well-earned retirement with the Samuelson family—he has certainly earned it.