Today A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7pm, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm between 7pm and 4am, then showers after 4am. Low around 65. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.