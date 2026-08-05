Today A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tonight A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7pm, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm between 7pm and 4am, then showers after 4am. Low around 65. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Thursday Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Thursday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.
Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.
Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 65.
Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.