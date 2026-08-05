News Release, City of Valparaiso:

The City of Valparaiso has launched a new online Neighborhood Hub, updating the previous Neighborhood Directory with an interactive map, neighborhood profiles and easy access to neighborhood resources.

“The new Neighborhood Hub is an excellent way to connect with your own neighbors as well as neighborhoods citywide,” said Community Engagement Director Maggie Clifton.

“By making neighborhood information more accessible, we hope to encourage stronger connections and greater involvement.”

The Neighborhood Hub makes it easy for residents to search by address to find their neighborhood and explore information about neighborhood organizations and contacts. Designed by Community Engagement Intern Jackie Dudek, the hub currently includes 54 neighborhoods. “We invite

neighborhoods to review the information they have provided and share any updates. We look forward to continuing to update the Neighborhood Hub, including adding ways for neighbors to easily interact and add new information,” said Dudek.

Find the Neighborhood Hub online at bit.ly/4pBqZSS or find a link on the Community Engagement page of the City of Valparaiso’s website at Valpo.us.