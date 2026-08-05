The Indiana DNR released the following news release regarding “Hunting of Bobcats and Increase in Statewide Season Quota”:

The Indiana Natural Resources Commission (NRC) has opened its second public comment period for proposed changes to the bobcat season rule. This is the last comment period before the NRC votes to adopt, reject, or modify the proposed changes.

Proposed changes include adding hunting in addition to trapping and increasing the season quota to 400 bobcats.

Public comments can be submitted online through Aug. 27 by going to IN.gov/nrc/rules/rulemaking-docket and clicking on the link to submit comments under “Rule Name: Hunting of Bobcats and Increase in Statewide Season Quota.”

Comments can also be mailed to:

Natural Resources Commission, C/O Indiana DNR Legal Division

402 W. Washington Street, Room W-261

Indianapolis, IN 46204

The deadline for public comments during this second public comment period is Aug. 27.

The second public hearing is scheduled for Aug. 27 from 2 – 4 p.m. ET in the Roosevelt Room at the Fort Harrison Inn, 5830 N. Post Road, Indianapolis. The public can attend in person or online anytime during the timeframe. The public hearing will also be webcast live at IN.gov/nrc/rules/rulemaking-docket and viewers will be able to comment during the webcast. Sign up for updates at on.IN.gov/dfw-rule-changes.

Photo” Screenshot of “Bobcat Take By County 2025-2026”

https://www.in.gov/dnr/fish-and-wildlife/hunting-and-trapping/bobcat-season/